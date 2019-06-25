Denver man in critical condition after getting sick during Dominican Republic vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver man is in critical condition after falling ill while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Khalid Adkins traveled to the Dominican Republic with his daughter last week. He suddenly became sick.

On Sunday, when Adkins tried to fly back to the U.S., he was dripping with sweat and vomited in the plane’s bathroom, according to his sister-in-law, Marla Strick. Adkins was then forced to disembark.

Adkins was hospitalized in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo.

"They transferred him to Santo Domingo and [said] that his breathing is really bad and that his kidneys were failing," said Strick.

Doctors said the family could try to find dialysis in Santo Domingo or take him to the U.S. for via medevac.

Adkins' daughter had already returned to Denver when her father got sick.

As of Tuesday evening, Adkins remained in the hospital in Santo Domingo.

Adkins' family members say they are having difficulty communicating with staff at the hospital. They are still unsure of a diagnosis.

"He said his leg started to swell and that’s why he couldn’t get up. And he started sweating and vomiting. He is just yelling and in pain, so he couldn’t talk to me," Strick said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers were able to connect Adkins' family with a Dominican consulate, which is now attempting to help the family as well.

The family says they will not rest until Adkins is home safe. They are working to figure out what to do next, as a medevac flight to the U.S. costs an estimated $20,000.

Ten Americans have reportedly died after visiting the Caribbean country this year.

Dominican government officials have said the number of deaths is not unusual and that they are not related.