Denver District Attorney charges man in Green Valley Ranch homicide

DENVER — Denver District Attorney’s Office prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Lin Feng Li with first-degree murder for a homicide that occurred in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Li is also charged with three counts of intimidating a victim or witness and one count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

According to the statement of probable cause, about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 15, someone called 911 about a Lexus SUV in the King Soopers parking lot at the corner of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road. The caller said the SUV had a busted out window and there was a person in the back seat.

When officers arrived seven minutes later, they found the rear passenger window was shattered and there was a man in the back seat with “significant trauma to his head.”

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, according to the document. He was later identified as 21-year-old Daoud Francis, of Thornton.

Once a judge signed a search warrant, police found an AR-15 style rifle and three 30-round capacity magazines in the Lexus.

The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office determined Francis was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head. He also had a cut underneath his right eye that was not associated with the gunshot wound.

According to two witnesses’ reports, the shooting occurred when Li was beating Francis with a handgun and accidentally fired the weapon.

A third witness said Francis was in possession of the AR-15 style rifle and was “swinging it around at the others in the car,” according to the probable cause statement. The witness reportedly told investigators, “‘as far as I’m concerned it’s self-defense,’” in regards to Li’s actions.

Investigators used cellphone location data to track Li to the Ameristar Hotel in Blackhawk, where he was arrested the evening of June 15.

Li’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.