Colorado Avalanche to open season against Calgary

DENVER– The Colorado Avalanche released the 2019-2020 regular season schedule on Tuesday. The Avalanche will open play on Thursday, October 3, against the Calgary Flames at the Pepsi Center.

Colorado beat Calgary in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in January, taking the series 4-1. It will be the first time since moving to Denver in 1995 that the Avalanche will play on Opening Night, according to a release from the Avalanche.

Colorado will play 26 games against its Central Division rivals. The Avalanche will face the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues five times this season, including three times at Pepsi Center, according to the schedule released Tuesday.

The Avalanche’s 2019-20 schedule is highlighted by the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 15 at the United States Air Force Academy. This event will mark the second NHL outdoor game in the state of Colorado, as the Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in Denver on Feb. 27, 2016. It will be the first outdoor game in Air Force’s history and the second to be held at a United States service academy, according to the Avalanche.

Colorado’s schedule features 17 “weekend” games at Pepsi Center, including five on Friday, 10 on Saturday and two on Sunday. The Avalanche will play a total of 12 back-to-back contests. The Avalanche will end the regular season by hosting the Blues on Saturday, April 4, according to the schedule.

Tickets for the preseason and all 40 regular-season home games at Pepsi Center are on sale now at ColoradoAvalanche.com. Information regarding ticket pricing and availability for the NHL Stadium Series at Air Force will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a link to view the entire schedule: https://www.nhl.com/avalanche/schedule/2019-10-01/MT