Brush fire forces evacuation, closure of Waterton Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A small brush fire forced the evacuation and closure of Waterton Canyon Tuesday afternoon, according to Denver Water.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the crews first responded to the fire about 1 p.m.

The fire is roughly the size of two football fields. It is burning south of Lockheed Martin’s Waterton facility. The area is near the Jefferson-Douglas county line.

No structures are currently threatened.

West Metro said about 50 firefighters are at the scene. The agency said the fire was caused by lightning.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews are assisting West Metro. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are also on the scene.

“Denver Water will continue to work with fire officials to evaluate the conditions and make a determination on when the canyon is safe to reopen for recreation,” said Denver Water communications manager Travis Thompson in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

