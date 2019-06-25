× Brighton Health and Fitness Expo

Health & Fitness Expo June 29 from 10-2 at Barr Lake State Park. It’s a free day at the park. More than 30 different health and fitness vendors. Activities for all ages, including obstacle course and fitness classes.

The Brighton Fire Mobile Blood Drive will also be on site– please consider donating if you are able!

People are encouraged to sign up for the blood drive ahead of time. The sign up link is on the health expo website http://Brightonhealthexpo.com.

What: Health & Fitness Expo

When (day and time): June 29 10 a.m.- 2p.m.

Where: Barr Lake State Park (13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton, CO 80603)

Cost: Free