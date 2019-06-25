Berthoud becomes first place in Colorado to ban puppy mills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERTHOUD, Colo. -- Berthoud's town council voted unanimously to ban puppy mills within town limits on Tuesday, becoming the first Colorado municipality to do so.

The ban prohibits pet shops from selling, bartering or auctioning dogs raised in commercial breeding facilities.

The idea was pushed by Harley's Dream, an organization named after a Chihuahua who lost one of his eyes at an Oklahoma puppy mill before being rescued. Its members have been advocating for the ordinance for about two years.

“[Dogs] make us better people,” says co-organizer Dan Taylor. “They make me a better person.”

The town does not currently have any pet shops. While the ordinance does not forbid pet shops from operating, it does prohibit them from selling dogs that come from puppy mills.