× 3 deputies assaulted by inmate at the Larimer County Jail

FORT COLLINS, Colorado– Three Larimer County Jail deputies were assaulted by an inmate, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Inmate Frank Gonzalez began yelling at other inmates and causing a disturbance in his housing unit. When approached by deputies, he began to violently kick his bed, refused all commands, and attacked the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies deployed a taser to take Gonzalez to the ground, but he continued to fight and grabbed a female deputy around the neck. Another deputy delivered approved strikes to Gonzalez until he released his hold on the deputy’s neck. Gonzalez was then restrained and moved to a cell.

Two deputies were treated for abrasions and swelling, and one was treated for a broken hand sustained while trying to free the deputy Gonzalez had by the neck. Gonzalez was evaluated by jail medical staff and was not injured, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Gonzalez was booked into the jail on Friday by Fort Collins Police Services on allegations of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Deputies will seek felony assault charges against Gonzalez for Monday’s incident. The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.