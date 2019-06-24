Tubing ban in effect for St. Vrain River

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Rising water levels are causing safety concerns along the Front Range, and in Boulder County officials are urging caution for anyone near fast-moving water, including the St. Vrain River.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced a tubing ban is in effect for the north and south St. Vrain creeks and the St. Vrain River throughout Boulder County.
The creeks and rivers are expected to continue to rise this week as warm temperatures cause more snow to melt, according to a news release from the sheriff's office, so single chamber rafts and inner tubes are no longer permitted in the creeks and river.
People will be fined $100 for violating the closure, according to the release.
Kayaks and white water canoes are still allowed on the river, but the sheriff's office encourages kayakers to use caution and wear protective equipment.