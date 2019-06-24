Train horns will sound in some designated quiet zones, RTD holding an open house Monday to get feedback

DENVER-- The Regional Transportation District (RTD) and commuter rail concessionaire Denver Transit Partners (DTP) will host a series of events over the next few weeks to provide information about quiet zones along the University of Colorado A Line and G Line.
Quiet zones are areas along a railroad segment where train operators don’t have to sound their train horns at crossings on a routine basis. However, even with quiet zones in effect, train operators maintain discretion to use horns under circumstances that require additional safety precautions and per federal regulations. This means that train horns will still sound within designated quiet zones for a variety of reasons.
Residents are invited to visit with representatives of RTD and DTP, ask questions and learn when and why they might hear train horns in designated quiet zones along commuter rail routes.
Open House Meetings
Attend a presentation and ask questions of subject matter experts.
G Line
Monday, June 17
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Elks Lodge
5700 Yukon St., Arvada, CO 80002
University of Colorado A Line
Monday, June 24
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Central Park Recreation Center
9651 Martin Luther King Blvd., Denver, CO 80238
Pop-up Roadshows
Enjoy a pancake breakfast, roam RTD booths and ask questions. Learn how to stay safe around buses and trains. Visit the transit “touch-a-truck,” great for kids and curious transit riders of all ages.
G Line
Saturday, June 29
9 - 11 a.m.
Arvada Ridge Station
10189 W. 53rd Ave., Arvada, CO 80002
University of Colorado A Line
Saturday, July 27
9 - 11 a.m.
Denver Human Services Center
3815 Steele St., Denver, CO 80205