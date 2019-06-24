Train horns will sound in some designated quiet zones, RTD holding an open house Monday to get feedback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The Regional Transportation District (RTD) and commuter rail concessionaire Denver Transit Partners (DTP) will host a series of events over the next few weeks to provide information about quiet zones along the University of Colorado A Line and G Line.

Quiet zones are areas along a railroad segment where train operators don’t have to sound their train horns at crossings on a routine basis. However, even with quiet zones in effect, train operators maintain discretion to use horns under circumstances that require additional safety precautions and per federal regulations. This means that train horns will still sound within designated quiet zones for a variety of reasons.