Summer heat on the way

The cool temperatures from the weekend are quickly being replaced with much warmer Summer readings. We are expecting highs in metro Denver to reach the low to mid 80s through Wednesday. There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm each afternoon, but the chance is low meaning most of us won't see the rain.

We are forecasting dry days from Thursday through Saturday. And, that's when the hot 90s finally show up in Denver. If we reach 90 degrees or higher on Thursday it will be the first day this year at that level. We will stay in the 90s through Saturday.

We end out the weekend and start early next week with the return to lower 80 degree temperatures and a better chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers & thunderstorms.

