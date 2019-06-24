× Snow drifts, winter conditions force Trail Ridge Road to close

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed Friday afternoon and remained closed on Monday.

Rangers and park snowplow operators encountered 1 to 5 foot drifts over the weekend. Overnight temperatures this past weekend were in the twenties.

On Sunday, park snowplow operators were able to plow to Lava Cliffs, which is 12,080 feet in elevation. After reaching Lava Cliffs, they turned around in 50 mile per hour winds, with heavy snow and major drifting. Due to conditions, they had to plow their way back down to Forest Canyon.

The road, one of the most scenic and popular summer drives in Colorado, opened June 5. Its traditional opening for Memorial Day weekend was delayed because of heavy snow this season.

The road is the highest paved continuous road in the U.S. that tops out at 12,183 feet.

For updates on the status of Trail Ridge Road, the status line number is (970) 586-1222.