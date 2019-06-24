× New weather pattern moving in; first 90° day on tap

A new weather pattern moves in this week across Colorado. It means drier and warmer weather overall.

Today I’m forecasting lots of sunshine with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs around 80 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains look sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs 40s and 50s and 60s. Tuesday-Friday highs 50s, 60s, 70s.

The snowmelt kicks back into high gear. Freezing level jumps to 14,000’+ this week. Most rivers will run high/fast this week.

Why the big weather change? The jet stream (storm track) is shifting away from Colorado. We’ll be positioned on the warmer, drier side of the jet this week.

I’m forecasting the first 90-degree day of the year on Thursday in Denver. Friday and Saturday could also be in the 90s.

Saturday-Sunday, look sunny in the mornings with minimal 10% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs 85-95.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

