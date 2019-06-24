× Man shown throwing punches in video of Lakewood baseball brawl cited for disorderly conduct

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department has cited a man for disorderly conduct due to his involvement in a fight at a youth baseball game in Lakewood earlier this month. The citation was issued Monday morning.

LPD said it had been looking for Lakewood resident Ean Vigil, 29, since he was seen in a video of the fight that occurred on June 15. He was wearing a white shirt and teal shorts at the time.

Vigil is the sixth person cited in the fight.

“We are continuing to get tips on the identities of other adults involved and expect to issue more citations related to this incident. We cannot thank the public enough for their help identifying the involved parties,” LPD said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.