Lightning sends Jason Aldean concert-goers running for cover in Kansas

Posted 10:21 am, June 24, 2019, by

TOPEKA, Kansas– A severe thunderstorm forced the cancellation of the headliner of the Country Stampede event at Heartland Motorsports Park on Saturday night.

Jason Aldean was set to perform when severe weather moved in, according to a tweet from Country Stampede.

Aldean posted on Instagram, saying, “Always hate having to deliver these messages but sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t leave us any options. Sorry for having to cancel the show at Country Stampede. We were here and ready to jam with u guys tonite. We can play in the rain, the lightning being so close is what got us. I apologize to you guys but hopefully we will see you soon.”

 

 

