Greeley-area bride-to-be needs dress following issue with bridal shop

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers are trying to help a Greeley-area bride-to-be who was devastated after battling with her bridal shop following her father's heart attack.

Alisha Young says she is excited to marry the man of her dreams.

“I honestly feel he’s my soulmate," she said of her fiance.

But when it came time to make the final arrangements for her wedding gown, tragedy struck her family. Alisha’s father had a heart attack.

"My dad means so much to me," she said.

Because Alisha was at the hospital, she was unable to make it to the bridal shop on time for her fitting. To reschedule meant the dress wouldn’t be ready in time for her big day.

“I started crying out of frustration, out of hurt that we literally left my dad’s hospital bed to make this appointment," she said.

Alisha said the store wouldn’t issue her a refund so she could find another dress.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the shop’s corporate headquarters. It responded immediately, thanking FOX31 for making them aware of the issue. They quickly contacted Alisha, issued her a refund and said the store employees would receive additional training.

Now, with 32 days until her wedding, Alicia must find another dress. Any shop interested in helping can contact the FOX31 Problem Solvers: problemsolvers@kdvr.com