FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A youth baseball league in northern Colorado is recruiting veterans to become umpires.

"Protect the Game" is an initiative run by Triple Crown Sports of Fort Collins.

Paul Moser served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He recently umpired his first games in Greeley.

“I hope this program goes well," says Moser. “We need more veterans. Hell, we need more umpires in general.”

The program helps with certification and uniform costs.