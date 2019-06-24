Families return to Rocky Mountain Hospital for NICU reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — After spending time in the neonatal intensive care unit, more than 1,000 people returned to the Rocky Mountain Hospital for a reunion this weekend.

Families from a variety of hometowns all had the same grateful spirit as they returned to the hospital. They all spent time in the NICU.

“We come back every year and get all of our babies together and see how big everybody has gotten and grown," one mom said.

This year makes marks it five years in a row the hospital has hosted the reunion.

“To be able to see the beginning of how tiny they were and what fighters they were to now is like most rewarding and amazing experience," one mom said.

Another mom said, “We owe so many thanks to all the staff here."

The day includes games, food, and tons of fun. While the hospital invites families back as a treat, the hospital gets a little out of it too.

“To know that it can be okay and can work out, sometimes it takes a while beyond our efforts, it’s very uplifting," Dr. Richard Porreco said.

Maureen Tarrant, the hospital's president and CEO, agreed.

“I think sometimes in ways it’s like a school teacher who sees children who they educated many years ago and now see how wonderfully productive they are in society," Tarrant said