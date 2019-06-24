× At-risk youth supervisor sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting boys in his care

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after repeatedly abusing at-risk youth he was hired to protect.

William Wayne Sexton, 56, was convicted in May of sexually assaulting at-risk boys at a Lakewood home, and Monday he was sentenced to 54 years to life in prison.

The most serious charges, unanimously agreed upon by the jury, were three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust – pattern of sexual abuse.

As part of a previous FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation, we discovered Sexton supervised and lived with a house-full of at-risk boys at a Lakewood home.

“Bridgeway,” operated by the Denver non-profit Savio House, was supposed to be a sanctuary for the kids, who were all court-ordered to be there by the state.

Instead, Sexton used his position to groom, then repeatedly sexually assault five juveniles under his care, according to police and court records.

Last year, a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation found state welfare inspectors repeatedly investigated Sexton for alleged sexual abuse of children prior to his arrest. However, state officials always cleared him and a let him remain supervisor without restrictions.