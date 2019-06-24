2 men rescued after being stranded near St. Vrain River

Lyons firefighters and Boulder County deputies rescue two hikers who were stuck on the south side of the St. Vrain River Sunday night. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

LYONS, Colo. — Two men were rescued Sunday night after being stranded on the St. Vrain River near Lyons.

The hikers were stranded near the 2700 block of S. Saint Vrain Drive, on the south side of the river, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

They signaled for help with a flashlight and a long stick, and two witnesses called 911 for them around 8:26 p.m.

Lyons Fire Department, Boulder Emergency Services and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the call, and used a swift water rescue raft to reach the hikers.

No injuries were reported.

