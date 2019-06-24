× 2 men who died in church bus crash near Pueblo identified

SANTA FE, N.M. — The two people killed in a bus crash on Interstate 25 near Pueblo on Sunday have been identified.

Jason Paul Marshall, 53, died after the church charter bus hit an embankment under a bridge as it was heading home from a conference in Denver, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe says he was a seminarian.

“Please pray for him and his family,” read a statement from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Seminarians on Facebook.

The University of New Mexico’s Aquinas Newman Center said the bus driver, Anthony Padilla, also died.

The bus was carrying 10 children and five adults, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Blake White. The 13 other passengers were all injured.

Investigators were looking into the possibility the driver had a medical issue that may have contributed to the crash, Sgt. White said. The driver is one of those who died, so the coroner will make that determination.

At least one person was hospitalized in critical condition at Pueblo’s Parkview Medical Center, nursing supervisor Kristina Wolf said.

A second person was listed in stable condition following Sunday’s accident, and four were treated and released after the accident Sunday.

The group belonged to the Roman Catholic parish based at the University of New Mexico. Church officials in New Mexico and Colorado confirmed that the group from Albuquerque had attended a retreat for 2,500 young people from 12 states in Denver and were returning home when the crash happened.