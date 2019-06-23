Washington Park packed with purple for PurpleStride 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 1,700 participants packed Washinton Park Sunday morning for the ninth annual Purple Stride Colorado 5K, an event put on by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.

"My mother passed away when I was five. She was 37 years old at the time," runner Beth Corlette said.

Organizers say there an estimated two dozen survivors participating in the 5K; oftentimes the warning signs can be subtle.