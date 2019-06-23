× Sunday’s forecast includes another chance of rain, cooler temps

DENVER — Sunday’s forecast will look very similar to Saturday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms and unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs today will stay in the low 60s across the Front Range, a good 20 degrees below average. We’ll start off our day with sunshine and some areas of patchy fog. Expect clouds to build through the midday hours, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning during the afternoon. Our severe weather risk will remain low statewide, with storms capable of producing frequent lightning and breezy conditions. Storms will clear out overnight as temps drop into the 40s.

If you have been waiting for some sunshine and summer-like temperatures, you’ll like the week ahead. Monday through Friday expect a mix of sun and clouds with only a 10% chance of showers. Temperatures will jump back into the 80s and 90s.

