Bus crash near Pueblo kills 2, sends kids, adults to hospital

A crash involving a charter bus on Interstate 25 near Pueblo killed two people and landed 13 others in the hospital.

A total of ten adults and five children were involved in the crash. Officials have not said whether the fatalities were children or adults and have not elaborated on the extent of the injuries of those who are in the hospital.

An initial tweet posted by the Colorado State Patrol on Sunday afternoon said that the crash happened on the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 109.

The bus was reportedly traveling southbound when it struck a bridge structure at mile post 109 at roughly 2:40 p.m.

It went off the road to the west side and down an embankment.

CSP did not immediately have information about the origin or destination of the bus, which had New Mexico plates.

CSP is urging the public to stay away from the area. One lane is blocked, as of 4:20 p.m.

The road is predicted to soon be completely closed for the investigation though there is no information at this time regarding that closure.