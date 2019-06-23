Big warm up Monday followed by hot, mostly dry week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drier air will continue to filter into Colorado this evening leaving clear skies overnight. Monday will start off in the 40s with high temperatures reaching the 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Warm and dry weather moves in tomorrow for Denver with high temps climbing to the 80s! We have potential to hit our first 90 degree temps later this week! #cowx pic.twitter.com/84Lztlv7If — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 24, 2019

Temperatures will continue to heat up the rest of the week with rain chances staying at a low 10 percent. Denver has a chance to hit the 90s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. These will be our first 90 degree temperatures of 2019 so far.

