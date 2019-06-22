× Unseasonably cool, soggy weekend across Colorado

DENVER — Plan for a soggy and unseasonably cool weekend across the state of Colorado. This is all due to a strong cold front that pushed through the region on Friday, keeping our temperatures 20 to 25 degrees below average.

Highs on Saturday will only make it into the low 60s across the Denver metro area. We’re starting off our weekend with cloud cover and light rain, but expect a little bit of sunshine to peek out by lunchtime. Storms will redevelop after 1-3 p.m., bringing the risk of strong wind and small hail. Due to our cooler temps, the severe weather risk remains low. A few showers will linger into the overnight hours as temps drop into the 40s to start the day on Sunday.

Expect a similar forecast for the second half of our weekend, with periods of showers and thunderstorms and highs only in the low 60s. Our severe weather risk will remain low to end the weekend.

Meanwhile in the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Sunday morning. Light snow will continue to fall through the next 24 hours, with accumulations of 5-10″ possible above 9,000 feet.

We’ll finally start to warm up as sunshine returns by Monday. Expect highs in the low 80s to kick off our work week, building into the mid-80s by Wednesday. We’ll stay mainly dry for the week ahead, with our first 90° day of 2019 arriving Thursday and Friday.

