Man pursuing record for hiking notorious Manitou Incline

Posted 8:26 pm, June 22, 2019, by
Manitou Incline (Photo: Wikimedia)

Manitou Incline (Photo: Wikimedia)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.— A Colorado man seeks to break a record for hiking a notoriously steep and difficult trail as many times as he can in a year.

The current record is 1,719 ascents of the Manitou Incline near Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 62-year-old Greg Cummings is now about halfway toward breaking his friend Roger Austin’s record. Cummings is averaging over five ascents and descents a day and has completed the trail about 870 times since January.

The trail is short but climbs nearly 2,000 feet in less than a mile. The trail consists almost entirely of hundreds of steep steps up a mountainside.

Cummings says the challenge is especially difficult because he has Type 1 diabetes.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.