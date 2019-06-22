Man mourns cat allegedly killed by ex-lover

Posted 9:09 pm, June 22, 2019, by

DENVER -- A Denver man is mourning the loss of his beloved cat after he says it was killed by a man he briefly dated.

"She used to fit in the palm of my hand," Wamhoff said. "She was taken away from me so violently."

Wamhoff says he left his 18-year-old cat Satine at home with the man and came home to find his cat dead in a closet with broken bones.

"She wasn't just a cat, she was my baby," Wamhoff said.

Denver Animal Protection took a report of the incident in early April.

The suspect, Izakk Reynolds, has plead not guilty to charges of cruelty to animals and disturbing the peace, according to the city. A trial is set for July 25.

The suspect said he accidentally fell on the cat and it began wheezing so he smothered it with a pillow.

Denver Animal Protection recommended a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.