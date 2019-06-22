Man mourns cat allegedly killed by ex-lover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver man is mourning the loss of his beloved cat after he says it was killed by a man he briefly dated.

"She used to fit in the palm of my hand," Wamhoff said. "She was taken away from me so violently."

Wamhoff says he left his 18-year-old cat Satine at home with the man and came home to find his cat dead in a closet with broken bones.

"She wasn't just a cat, she was my baby," Wamhoff said.

Denver Animal Protection took a report of the incident in early April.

The suspect, Izakk Reynolds, has plead not guilty to charges of cruelty to animals and disturbing the peace, according to the city. A trial is set for July 25.

The suspect said he accidentally fell on the cat and it began wheezing so he smothered it with a pillow.

Denver Animal Protection recommended a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, which is a felony.