Chilly, Rainy Sunday ahead before dry pattern returns

There will be multiple rounds of showers and storms in Colorado through the evening. Some storms have potential to turn severe on the eastern plains with hail and heavy rain as the main threats. Showers will fall as snow above 9,000 feet in the mountains with a Winter Weather Advisory in place through 6:00 a.m. on Sunday. Some of the higher peaks could see up to 6 inches.

Sunday will start off on a gloomy note once again with lows in the 40s. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with afternoon showers and storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe on the Front Range.

A dry and warm pattern will move in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will hit the 80s by Monday and will reach the 90s by the end of the week. This will be the first 90 degree temperatures of the year so far.

