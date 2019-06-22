× Brother of Mayor Hancock turns himself in after failing to register change of address as sex offender

DENVER — The brother of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has turned himself into police.

Yesterday, a warrant was issued for Darryl Hancock, who was found guilty of unlawful sexual contact back in 2002.

Because of that conviction he had to register as a sex offender.

This month he was required to register a change of address, but failed to do so.

The Mayor’s Office declined to issue a statement on the incident.