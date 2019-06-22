2 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Colorado Springs hospital.

It happened Saturday afternoon at UCHealth Memorial at 1400 E. Boulder St., just after 12:50 p.m.

Police were called to the scene and when they arrived, found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials with the department said in a release Saturday evening.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the hospital.

Authorities with the department said that the investigation is in the early stages but there does not appear to be any danger to the public and operations at the hospital will continue as normal.

Police are asking the public for any information related to the crime.