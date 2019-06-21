Woman dies in rafting accident in southwest Colorado

Posted 7:31 pm, June 21, 2019

DURANGO, Colo. — Authorities say a woman died in a rafting accident on a guided trip on the San Juan River in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports the raft she was in flipped in a whitewater section of the river north of Pagosa Springs on Thursday morning. The woman, whose name, age and hometown haven’t been released, was swept about 3 miles downstream.

Chief Randy Larson with the Pagosa Fire Protection District says a guide in another boat caught up to her on an island in the middle of the river and started CPR. The woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

She was wearing a life jacket, a helmet and either a wetsuit or drysuit when she fell into the water.

No other details were released.

