× Winter weather forces temporary closure of Trail Ridge Road on first day of summer

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was temporarily closed because of winter weather on Friday — the first day of summer.

Snow is falling at higher elevations in the park.

The road was closed just before 10 a.m. at Rainbow Curve on the east side about eight miles into the park, and at Milner Pass on the west side about 16 miles from the Grand Lake entrance. It reopened about 90 minutes later.

Park officials said to expect wet conditions and possible poor visibility on Friday. The Alpine Visitor Center was closed for the day because of the poor weather.

The road, one of the most scenic and popular summer drives in Colorado, opened June 5. Its traditional opening for Memorial Day weekend was delayed because of heavy snow this season.

The road is the highest paved continuous road in the U.S. that tops out at 12,183 feet.

Up to 10 inches of snow are forecast for the high country through Sunday.