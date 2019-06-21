Snow falls in Colorado mountains on first day of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND PASS, Colo. - You may not be able to tell it's the first day of summer in parts of Colorado's High Country, as snow fell in some high-elevation parts of the state.

Near Loveland Pass, five guys were snowboarding, one of them in shorts.

"It’s great," said Logan Green. "It’s been great all year. For this time of year, it’s incredible we have this much snow."

The snow was by no means perfect. It was slushy in places and barren in others.

But it's a much different scene from last year, when there was virtually no snow left on the mountains at this time and wildfires were sparking almost weekly.

The Pinpoint Weather team said most of Colorado's snowpack is about foot deep, on average.

But in places, including Steamboat Springs, it's more than five feet deep.

More snow is on the way this weekend for the mountains. Colorado's certified most accurate forecast said some areas could pick up more than a half a foot of new accumulation.

Plus, Arapahoe Basin is set to be open for at least one more weekend and potentially longer if the snow is good enough.