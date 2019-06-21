Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain, risk for large hail along Front Range, eastern Plains

Single-game Broncos tickets go on sale July 16

Posted 9:38 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, June 21, 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Single-game tickets, including those that are half-priced, for Broncos home games go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. July 16, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos open the season on Sept. 9 against at the Oakland Raiders and play their first home game on Sept. 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available. The Broncos have sold out 381 consecutive regular-season games (403 when including the playoffs) dating to when they joined the NFL in 1970.

For those who don’t have season tickets, which has a waiting list of more than 84,000 names, it’s the best way to get face-value tickets.

Single-game tickets in years past are usually sold out within 30 minutes. The Broncos are coming off a 6-10 season, the first time they have had consecutive losing seasons since 1971-1972.

Full-price, half-price, Americans With Disability Act and club tickets will be available at various prices through Ticketmaster. There is a limit of four tickets per household per game.

Those who want half-priced tickets needed to pre-register beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday and going until 10 p.m. July 14 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

There are 2,000 half-priced tickets for each game in compliance with the legislation to build the stadium. No multiple-game purchases of half-priced tickets are allowed.

Single-game ticket prices start at $17.

All ticketing again this year will be on mobile devices through the free Broncos 365 app or through Ticketmaster. No printed-at-home PDF tickets are valid for entry.

Broncos 2019 home schedule

Sunday, Sept. 15: vs. Chicago Bears, 2:25 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Sept. 29: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2:25 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13: vs. Tennessee Titans, 2:25 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:20 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Nov. 9: vs. Cleveland Browns, 2:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m.

TBD: vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, Dec. 29: vs. Oakland Raiders, 2:25 p.m.

Preseason home schedule

Monday, Aug. 19: vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m.

