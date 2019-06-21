Search for dog’s owner underway after he was nearly hit by cars on U.S. 36

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Good Samaritans are searching for a dog's owner after he ran into traffic on U.S. 36 Friday morning.

Many saw footage of the dog as he ran across lanes of U.S. 36 near the Federal Boulevard exit. He eventually made his way off the highway and into a neighborhood unhurt.

Steven Daniels and Anh Nguyen spotted the dog at West 74th Avenue and Beach Court, where they were able to corner him and take him home.

They first gave him a much-needed bath and have given him the temporary name of "Albert."

Daniels and Nguyen got the dog's chip checked, but there was no owner registered to it.

For now, the dog is staying with Daniels and Nguyen until his owner is located.