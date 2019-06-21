Restaurant Report Card: Sanitizing solution serious issue for 2 local eateries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Ken Caryl, one failed location in Arvada and a winner in Arvada.

Walton Donuts (Ken Caryl location):

The Jefferson County doughnut shop failed with eight health code issues in May. The mistakes include:

A Jefferson County inspector watched an employee pick up an item off the floor and rinse their hands without soap

Toothbrushes and toothpaste were stored with clean utensils

There was no sanitizing solution

The FOX31 Problem Solvers called and emailed, but when no one responded, we stopped by. There was no manager on site, but within an hour, we received the following email:

“I decline to interview as I have no comments to make since we are in compliance with all the factors.”

Walton Donuts is located at 9956 W. Remington Pl., Littleton.

Mi Tierra Mexican Food:

A Jefferson County inspector cited the Arvada restaurant for nine health code problems in May. Among the issues:

No food safety manager present

Toxic sanitizing solution

Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat food

The restaurant owner sent the following message:

“There are a lot of different factors that go into running a clean and sturdy kitchen. Many changes have been made with the health department in 2019. We were made aware of our mistakes. Everything was corrected on site. Moving forward we as a team are preparing to undergo better staff training so that these Errors and mistakes do not happen again. Here at Mi Tierra even after 14 years in business we still constantly strive to serve great fresh tasting food in a clean and healthy environment.”

You will find Mi Tierra at 7605 Grandview Ave., Arvada.

MOD Pizza (Arvada location):

Their mission is super-fast and health inspectors found them super clean.

"Just following systems and procedures in place. Things like temperature logs, things like always being aware of your health codes that helps and practice. It’s easy when the practices are followed, and we are held accountable for it. It’s a great honor. It’s a great way to recognize those who follow the systems in place. It’s a great honor a great achievement for us," general manager Oscar Montiel said.

This MOD Pizza is in Arvada at 9515 Ralston Rd.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County