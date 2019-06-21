First day of summer: Storms for Front Range and Plains, snow in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this evening across metro Denver and the Front Range. Some areas south and east of downtown could see hail and gusty wind. Some of the hail could turn severe and become larger than a quarter. Do your best to protect your property before the storms arrive.

The weekend is looking soggy and much cooler. We will have showers both days with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Meanwhile, in the Colorado mountains, it will be snowing with a winter weather advisory in place across the central and northern mountains for up to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow, mainly above 9,000 to 10,000 feet. Keep that in mind if you have plans to be in the high country.

We will dry out and heat up next week with plenty of sunshine each day through Friday and highs quickly warming into the 80s. Denver will likely reach the 90s by the end of the week for the first time this season.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.