Raccoons take up residence in Aurora apartment complex; residents demand action

AURORA, Colo. -- Residents at an Aurora apartment complex say management isn't doing enough about raccoons living in the attic and ceiling.

For Corina Herrera, it began just two weeks after she moved in when she began hearing strange sounds above her daughter's bedroom.

"They were just chattering. You could hear their claws," she said.

The raccoons have now been there for months, despite numerous complaints to management at Advenir at Del Arte Townhomes.

It turns out, Herrera isn't alone.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers logged online and found numerous complaints about the critters.

Simone Woodmore is another tenant dealing with the raccoons. She says she's tried just about everything.

"I went to the leasing office five times. I've called pest control in Aurora and Denver and they say they're not taking new cases unless they're physically in your home. I don't know what to do," she said. "I'm very frustrated because a raccoon can come in any day and that's scary. I don't want to sleep and wake up and look up and there's a raccoon hissing at me."

"It seems like they don't even care. They say they're getting pest control and all that and I'm still waiting," added Herrera.

Tenants are now so tired of waiting, they called the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The woman at the front desk of the leasing office says they're working on the raccoon problem. However, she says they can't legally get rid of the raccoons until after the animals' mating season is over.

The Problem Solvers learned that isn't true.

Herrera says she's tired of paying $7 a month for pest control only to have the pests remain.