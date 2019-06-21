Man accidentally shoots himself in foot after forgetting gun was loaded

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man shot himself in the foot during a camping trip in Boulder Canyon on Thursday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

A husband, wife and cousin were in a vehicle on their way to go camping in the mountains when the male passenger asked to look at the other male’s gun about 7 p.m.

The cousin thought he unloaded the gun but instead accidentally shot himself in the foot.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

