Kendrick Castillo’s family: ‘It doesn’t get any easier’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- As new details surface around the STEM School shooting, the FOX31 Problem Solvers checked in on Kendrick Castillo's family now more than a month after the 18-year-old was killed.

The Castillo family has talked with a number of people who have lost loved ones. One piece of advice they received is from the wife of Zack Parrish, the Douglas County deputy who was shot and killed. Gracie, Parrish's wife, told the Castillos it never gets easier. John Castillo, Kendrick's father, says she was right about that.

At a time when nothing is certain for the family, and when pain is the only feeling, there's one place that makes things a little bit bearable: Kendrick's grave.

“He was a beautiful person just like this place is beautiful," John Castillo said. “We wish we had him in life, but in death, I don’t think there could be a more perfect place for him.”

Kendrick's resting place includes fountains and a view of the mountains.

“I know you meant to protect others, but the hurt and the pain we feel right now is just unimaginable," John Castillo said at the grave.

Every single day, Kendrick's parents visit their son's resting place.

“Nothing has stopped us, and I don’t think anything ever will," John Castillo said.

There's always fresh flowers and Kendrick's favorite drink.

As far as the new documents released detailing the moments leading up to the shooting, John says he'll read them one day. Right now, he's focused on Kendrick.