Healthy Summer Grilling

DENVER – Summer, it’s about being outside and enjoying the outdoors which includes grilling. However, you can still eat healthy during the summer months.

Dr. Collins who is also known as The Cooking Cardiologist is known for creating and re-creating recipes that are loaded with fat and cholesterol and transforming them into plant-based delicious meals and snacks.

Today was not exception, Dr. Collins created this simple and delicious vegan crab cakes.

Vegetarian “Crab” Cakes

From: Richard Collins, MD

The Cooking Cardiologist©

Here is a great recipe using hearts of palm, which has the texture of crabmeat. While the mouth feel is perfect with shards of “crab texture”, the hearts of palm lack the taste of the sea. However, brining the hearts of palm with a touch of sea salt and seaweed imparts a seafood taste. Not using real crab meat, makes this recipe sustainable and much cheaper. It can be made vegan as well,see recipe.

Ingredients.

1 15-ounce can whole hearts of palm, drained and thinly sliced (see recipe below to create the shard texture)

2t sea salt

1 package 1.8 oz. dried seaweed, Kombu

3 cups of spring water, not tap water

2 cups frozen corn or fresh if available from 3 ears of corn

¼ cup minced red onion

¼ cup chopped green bell pepper

2t Old Bay seasoning

2T chopped Italian parsley

1/3 cup bread crumbs plus more for coating

¼ cup reduced fat mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise

2t stone ground mustard

¼ t pepper

1t Piment d’Espelette or paprika

Remoulade sauce: ½ cup reduced fat mayonnaise combined with ½ cup ketchup. Add 1/2 t Siracha sauce for a spicy flavor

Prepare the hearts of palm by thinly slicing lengthwise, a mandolin works well. Cut the strips into 1-inch slices. In a large bowl, add the water and the hearts of palm. Using your hands, shred the hearts of palm into shards. Add the sea salt and the Kombu. Set aside and let it brine for at least 1 hour. Drain the hearts of palm and discard the Kombu.

In a medium non-stick sauté pan, add the corn with the onion and bell pepper. Cook until the corn slightly begins to brown. Remove from heat. In a food processor, add ½ of the corn mixture and puree.

In a large bowl, combine the puree, remaining corn mixture, Old Bay

seasoning, mayonnaise, parsley, mustard, and peppers.

Add the hearts of palm and bread crumbs. Combine with your hands. Compress and shape into 8 cakes, approximately 2-inches in diameter. In a small pan, add the remaining bread crumbs and dredge each cake, coating completely all sides.

In a large baking sheet lined with parchment, lay each cake onto the baking sheet. Preheat oven to 3500 F. Bake until golden brown, about 30 to 45 minutes, turning over in 20 minutes to insure browning on all sides.

If so desired, the cakes can made ahead of time and placed in the refrigerator to firm. Instead of baking, the cake can be sautéed in a non-stick pan with 2 teaspoons of Avocado oil. Sauté only 4 cakes at a time and flip over to brown all sides. Remove from pan and set aside on a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Repeat the process but discard the old oil and sauté the remaining 4 cakes in new oil.

Serve with at the Remoulade sauce.

Serves 8. Serving size: One “crab” cake.

Nutritional analysis: Total calories 95, total fat 2.4 g, saturated fat 0.3g, cholesterol 0, sodium 405 mg, total carbohydrates17 g.