HAIL Proof Shingles & Great Home Project Ideas – Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show

Posted 12:41 pm, June 21, 2019, by

Looking to spruce up your home?  Then pack up the family and head to Loveland this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show. It's happening at the Ranch Events Complex June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.  Parking is FREE!  Check out these amazing HAIL proof shingles with GS Exteriors.

