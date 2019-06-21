Looking to spruce up your home? Then pack up the family and head to Loveland this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show. It's happening at the Ranch Events Complex June 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. Parking is FREE! Check out these amazing HAIL proof shingles with GS Exteriors.AlertMe
HAIL Proof Shingles & Great Home Project Ideas – Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show
-
Northern Colorado Summer Home & Patio Show June 21st – 23rd
-
How to avoid being dropped by your insurance company during hail season
-
Testing DIY hail protection for your car (with a high school baseball team)
-
Amazing Home Project Ideas – Longmont Summer Home Show
-
Longmont Summer Home Show – Memorial Day Weekend – Boulder County Fairgrounds
-
-
New windows for Summer
-
Know your policy: Hail season brings confusion for Colorado home, car owners
-
Northern Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead
-
Summer arrives with stormy skies, cool temperatures
-
Large hail, damaging wind expected Sunday afternoon: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day
-
-
How to keep teens safe at their summer jobs
-
Here are the worst counties in Colorado for hail damage last year
-
Summer is the Season for Buying & Selling Homes