First day of summer: Hail possible in afternoon, high mountain snow through weekend

DENVER -- There is a risk for large hail across the Front Range and eastern Plains on Friday afternoon, mainly east of Interstate 25.

A strong cold front and jet stream will destabilize the atmosphere at least for a few hours, resulting in a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Highs drop 15 degrees on Friday to 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

A secondary concern is gusty wind up to 60 mph and thunderstorms.

The mountains can expect rain, thunderstorms and snow on Friday as the cold front races in. Highs will only be in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

The summer solstice arrives at 9:54 a.m. and Friday will have the most sunlight of the year at nearly 15 hours in Denver.

Saturday and Sunday are cooler across the board so the threat of severe weather is nonexistent. Instead, snow is likely on the Continental Divide and 14ers.

Rain will fall across the Front Range with highs in the 60s and lows 40s.

The mountains will get 1-4 inches of snow above treeline on Friday and Saturday with a couple pockets receiving as much as 6 inches.

It will be drier and warmer next week with the first 90-degree day possible on Thursday.

The average for the first 90-degree day in Denver is June 10. The latest on record is July 21, 1967.

