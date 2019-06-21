Frisco welcomes electric vehicles with new, free charging station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, Colo. — Some mountain towns are starting to see a spike in the number of electric vehicles passing through their communities. It’s one of the reasons why Frisco installed a new electric vehicle charging station.

The station is located on 3rd Avenue in Frisco. It’s free for any driver to use while they’re in town.



Since it was activated, the station has already saved 173 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions. According to Frisco town leaders, that’s the equivalent to planting four trees.

“Seeing the increase in electric vehicles throughout Frisco, the mountains and Colorado is really inspiring to me!” said Hunter Mortensen, Mayor Pro Tem of Frisco.

Mortensen also said the town of Frisco now has a greater density of electric vehicle charging stations than the city of Denver.