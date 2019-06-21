Free milkshakes all day today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

oday is the official first day of Summer. And what better way to celebrate than with free milkshakes? Today at Wayback Burgers it`s free shake day. Starting at 10:30 am and going until they close. You can get a free 12 ounce milkshake while supplies last no purchase necessary! To get ready for this Wayback Burgers has stocked up on 50 times the normal supply of ice cream. This is a yearly tradition they do to celebrate the start of summer. You can find them in Englewood.

For more information head to WaybackBurgers.com