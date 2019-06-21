× Food Truck Friday with Darleen’z Dillaz

DENVER – Darleen’z Dillaz is a brand new food truck that has been open for less than 2 weeks. The name of the truck is named after the owner, Randall Balwin’s late and great aunt Darlene who was the most caring and loving person. She fought the brave fight against Pancreatic Cancer but lost about 2 years ago. The truck symbolizes her spirit, her Midwestern values and passion for food in every way.

Randall felt a need for a quesadilla specific food truck in the Denver area, something a little different than the ordinary. That’s why you can find on his menu quesadillas such as the Philly Cheesesteak with Sriracha cheese sauce, or the dessert S’mores quesadilla with Nutella, marshmallow fluff and banana.

Colorado crafted, chef inspired and made with love just like Darlene would have wanted.