Dinosaur bones found at Highlands Ranch construction site belong to triceratops

DENVER — Dinosaur fossils unearthed at a Highlands Ranch construction site in May belong to a large, adult triceratops.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been studying the fossils, and confirmed the identification Friday.

The fossils, which have been preserved for more than 66 million years, were found near Wind Crest, a retirement community in Highlands Ranch during construction work in May.

Wind Crest, which is managed by Erickson Living, donated the bones to the museum.

The triceratops could have weighed up to 13,000 pounds and been 30 feet long, according to the museum.