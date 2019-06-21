Denver District Attorney: No charges officers involved in February shooting

DENVER —Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Friday no criminal charges will be filed against the Denver police officers involved in a shooting in February.

Denver Police Department officers were responding to a domestic violence call Feb. 12, after a woman in the 13900 block of East Randolph Place in the Montbello neighborhood said a man inside a home was threatening her with a gun.

When officers arrived, they encountered, 26-year-old Juan Sanchez Jimenez, who was armed with a gun, according to police.

Two officers shot toward Sanchez Jimenez, hitting him several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the officers was taken to a hospital for evaluation of an inner ear/hearing-related injury caused by the sounds of the shots fired, police said.