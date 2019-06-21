× Boulder police searching for man suspected of trying to entice a child into his vehicle

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly tried to entice a child into his vehicle Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the man was in the area of Spine and Wellington roads in Boulder when he allegedly tried to entice a child to get into his white or light-colored vehicle with a sliding door, which may have been a van, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

The man allegedly offered to drive the child around the block and then take the child home, according to the release, but the child quickly left and reported the incident.

The man is described as Hispanic, wearing a trucker-style baseball cap with a foam front and with a tattoo on his arm, possibly comprised of words written in cursive.

Contact Boulder police dispatch at 303-441-3333 if you see a man or vehicle matching those descriptions, or to report a similar incident.