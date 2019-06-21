× About 400 dead fish found at Westminster pond; cause unknown

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — About 400 fish were found dead at Westminster’s City Park Pond, according to city officials.

Park staff discovered about 200 dead fish while performing maintenance duties Thursday morning. Another 200 were discovered Friday.

Westminster officials said the cause of the die-off is currently unknown. However, the company that manages the pond took samples and will conduct testing to try to determine the cause.

Approximately 20 percent of the pond’s fish population died.

The pond has been stocked for the last two years with grass carp, channel catfish, bluegill and largemouth bass.

Officials are expecting to know more on Monday. They said there is no known public health or safety concern.

The park and trails around the pond remain open to the public as usual.

“People are not permitted in the pond per normal park rules,” an official said in an email.